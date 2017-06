A solid business plan is what enables success in any professional endeavor. But, contrary to its importance, many contractors haven’t produced a true business plan, and if they have, they struggle following through with it. Think about it, how many have written a business plan showing “X” percent net profit at the end of the year and actually achieved it? Anybody? My guess, very few. It might look good on paper, but when it’s time to put the petal to the metal, ...