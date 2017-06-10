Contractor Magazine

2017 Industry Luminaries

Jun 10, 2017
    Robert Bean — Leading voice in the industry

    Robert Bean has been a leading voice in residential and commercial comfort and efficiency for nearly 40 years. He is the director of Indoor Climate Consultants Inc., based in Calgary, Alberta, and also manages HealthyHeating.com, a volunteer-based, not for profit, on-line educational resource serving as a technical interpreter and consolidator of academic research done within the building and health sciences.

    Bean has stated that the purpose of HealthyHeating.com is to “offer a research-based site for self-study on topics bridging the health and building sciences; and to promote the benefits of radiant-based HVAC systems with dedicated outdoor air systems as energy efficient solutions to indoor environmental quality challenges.”

    Through his writing and speaking about the need to design comfort systems for people — not buildings — Bean has led the way to change how industry experts view the concept of comfort, and this in turn has helped to improve comfort technology. For his contributions and his impact on the industry, Robert Bean was named the 2017 recipient of the Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort Award. 

    Bean is a graduate of the Building Construction Engineering Technology program from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, a Registered Engineering Technologist holding membership with the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta, and a Professional Licensee in Mechanical Engineering holding membership with the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta. He is a graduate of the Alberta School of Drafting (AutoCad) and The University of Calgary, Business Owner Transition Program.

    Laurie C. Crigler — President-elect of PHCC — National Association

    Crigler is a recognized leader in the p-h-c industry, following a career in teaching. For the past 34 years she has served as owner and vice president of L & D Associates, Aroda, Virginia, a company focused on plumbing for new construction.

    As a business owner, she has dedicated herself to learning more and advancing the plumbing and HVAC profession. She is a strong advocate for industry and small business issues at the national and state levels, and is involved in workforce development efforts underway by PHCC and the p-h-c industry.

    This champion of the industry encourages contractors to build a better future for their companies by embracing the building blocks of PHCC, the “Power of A: Apprenticeship, Advocacy, Awareness and Access.”
    In recognition of her accomplishments, Crigler was selected to receive the prestigious PHCC Col. George D. Scott Award in 2007 — the first female recipient in the association’s history.

    Below is an impressive list of positions Crigler has held, along with awards she has received:
    • Past PHCC National Secretary 2013-2014.
    • PHCC Col. George D. Scott Award winner, 2007.
    • Past Zone 2 Director on PHCC Board of Directors.
    • PHCC—National Association Apprenticeship Committee Member.
    • Skills USA Apprenticeship Committee Member for 11 years.
    • PHCC Governmental Relations/PAC Committee Member.
    • PHCC Membership Committee Member.
    • Past PHCC Educational Foundation Board Member.
    • PHCC of Virginia State President for two years.
    • PHCC of Virginia Legislative Committee Member for 23 years.
    • PHCC of Virginia Legislative Chair for 15 years.

    Lynne Finley — PHCC — National Auxiliary President

    Lynne Finley is a Destrehan, Louisiana, resident; however, she started life as a Texas girl. After completing her college education, she began her professional career in purchasing and supply management. She joined and was subsequently elected to local, state and national offices in the Institute for Supply Management. Over the years she has enjoyed many rewarding postings including, most recently, a five-year project as the purchasing management consultant to Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical with responsibility for developing new purchasing strategies for plants and mines in Africa, Jamaica and the U.S. Finley  continues to consult in purchasing and inventory management, primarily in the aviation industry. She is a pilot. Finley and her husband, Jim, have five children and seven grandchildren with whom they enjoy sharing time between their homes in Destrehan and Crooked Island, The Bahamas.  

    In 2005, as Auxiliary Historian, she completed the book, “A Partnership Unique,” the history of the National Auxiliary. Over the next several years, she served as recording secretary and historian, except for a year off while Jim served as the national president of PHCC.   

    In 2013, following the donation of the records of the National Auxiliary to Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Archives, she was named historian/archivist emeritus of the Auxiliary. In 2015 she again joined the executive officers of the Auxiliary as vice president and subsequently president-elect. This year she is serving as president. Her service to the auxiliary, the association and the industry is done in honor of her husband and her mother-in-law, Lois Finley.

    Greg Fuller — MCAA President

    Greg Fuller is the current Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) president. He is also the president and owner of North Mechanical Contracting, Inc. and North Mechanical Services, Inc., a mechanical construction and service contractor based in Indianapolis.

    Fuller received his journeyman plumber status in 1985, and began his career as a superintendent. Fuller joined North Mechanical in 1991 as a project manager, eventually transitioning into the company leadership as vice president. He purchased the company in 1997, becoming president and owner.

    Seeking ways to ensure his company’s success, Fuller became involved in the MCA of Indiana and the group’s Indianapolis Chapter, eventually serving on the Boards of both organizations, as well as its Labor Management and Finance committees. He also serves as the current chairman of the UA Local 440 Health and Welfare Trust, and chairman of the MCAA’s Project Managers Education Committee. Additionally, he is an instructor at MCAA’s highly popular Institute for Project Management.

    In his first address to the association as president, Fuller said, in part:

    “I am here today to tell you that I can trace my company’s success — directly and indirectly — to my involvement in MCAA. If you already participate, that’s great, and I urge you to consider upping your game. And if you’ve been on the sidelines, wondering how to get involved, please just ask. We will find a way to use your talents. The industry will benefit from what you can do, and you and your company will benefit from your involvement as well. You have my word…”

    In an interview in the April issue of CONTRACTOR, Fuller said an important aim during his tenure as MCAA president would be helping the association’s members deal with the rapid rate of change technological innovation is bringing to the mechanical contracting industry. Some of the educational opportunities MCAA provides its members include the Sales Institute for service professionals, its Fabrication Conference, its Technology Conference and its Safety Directors’ Conference.

    In his own businesses, Fuller has emphasized training for his techs, community outreach, and building a company culture that places a strong emphasis on safety.

    The MCAA serves the unique needs of approximately 2,600 firms involved in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, piping and mechanical service.

    Mark Giebelhaus — President of Marlin Mechanical Corp.

    Mark Giebelhaus, president of Marlin Mechanical Corp., has been involved in the p-h-c industry since the early 1980s. Very soon after founding his company in 1982, he began to accept leadership roles within his local and state PHCC associations. By the 1990s, he had stepped up to the national PHCC level, where he participated in nearly every committee and served as the 1996-1997 PHCC — National Association President.

    Giebelhaus has been a driving force on the political scene, both in his home state of Arizona and on the federal level. He has represented the plumbing trade to countless politicians and lobbyists, and has been a champion in leading the charge on key issues affecting the industry. To give a single example, Giebelhaus was a co-founder in 2001 of the 4 Construction Trades Coalition, which was instrumental in getting a prompt pay law passed in Arizona requiring customers to pay general contractors in 21 days and GCs to pay their subs seven days later.

    In addition to giving back to the industry, Giebelhouse has made a point of giving back to his employees, championing good pay, benefits and profit-sharing.

    He has been recognized as a Delta Faucet Contractor of the Year and PHCC of Arizona Contractor of the Year (twice). He is a past recipient of the PHCC Legislative Service Award, and the PHCC-NA’s George D. Scott Award — the highest honor the association bestows. Giebelhaus was named CONTRACTOR Magazine’s Contractor of the Year in 2014.

    Barbara C. Higgens — CEO/Executive Director of Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI)

    Barbara C. Higgens joined the Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI), headquartered in Illinois, as CEO/executive director in April 1998. CONTRACTOR included Higgens on its 2015 list of the Most Influential Women in the mechanical contracting industry.

    Higgens is responsible for directing the activities of the association and overseeing Federal and State legislative, lobbying, legal and codes/standards activities, as well as strategic planning and administration. Higgens’ responsibilities include overseeing legislative advocacy, legal actions, codes/standards activities of the technical staff, coordinating the annual meetings, and networking with affiliate national and international associations, board of directors, members and prospective members. PMI’s current focus includes water efficiency, ensuring safe, clean drinking water (for example through the PMI-sponsored and newly introduced national law to reduce lead in plumbing products), conformity assessment, fair trade initiatives, and outreach to policy makers and the next generation of workers.

    In 2014, the Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce named Higgens Business Leader of the Year. She received the 2011 Robert P. Atkins Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Vision Storehouse for her charitable efforts on the procurement committee, and in 2013 PMI received the Crystal Vision Award for similar work under her leadership. In 2016, Higgens was named chair of the Executive Committee for Crystal Vision/World Vision Storehouse. She has also served as chair of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) Council Board of Directors. She holds positions on a number of industry committees including the United States Department of Commerce ITAC committee (Industry Trade Advisory Committee). In 2012, she co-founded the U.S.-based Plumbing Industry Leadership Coalition (PILC) in an effort to bring domestic plumbing groups together.

    Prior to joining PMI, Higgens was marketing director for Switchcraft Inc., a division of Raytheon Company.

    Higgens graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in marketing/advertising.

    Mary Kennedy Thompson — Chief Operating Officer of Franchise Brands, Dwyer Group

    As chief operating officer (COO), Mary Kennedy Thompson oversees the ongoing business operations within Dwyer Group. Working with the 10 brand presidents, she leads the execution of strategies developed by top management. Prior to her appointment as COO, she served as executive vice-president of Dwyer Group and president of Mr. Rooter for nine years.

    Thompson is a former U.S. Marine and successful franchise owner. She served for eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a logistics officer and achieved the rank of captain. She began franchising in 1994 when she opened a Cookies by Design franchise. By 1997, she opened two additional locations.   

    At the end of her first year as president of Mr. Rooter Corporation, U.S. Business Review selected Thompson as one of its 2007 Editor’s Choice Executives of the Year. She is also the past chairman of the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) VetFran Committee and has earned her certified franchise executive designation from the IFA Educational Foundation.
    Under Thompson’s leadership, Mr. Rooter has been included in many prestigious rankings, including Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review’s Franchisee Satisfaction Award, PHC News Top 100 Contractors and USA Today’s Top 50 Franchises for Veterans.

    Thompson graduated from the University of Texas in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree. In 2002, she completed the mini MBA program in franchise management from the University of St. Thomas College of Business.

    Jim McHale — Vice president and head of the SATO business at LIXIL Group Corp.

    Jim McHale, Ph.D. is vice president and head of the SATO business unit in the Social Sanitation Initiatives Department at the LIXIL Group Corporation, a global leader in the bath and kitchen market and home to such well-known brands as American Standard, INAX and Grohe.

    In his previous role as vice president of research and development at American Standard, McHale and his team began working on the design of affordable sanitation products for consumers in developing countries. Their simple, inexpensive SaTo latrine pan is now used by nearly five million people worldwide.
    SaTo products are designed to improve the user experience and safety of open-pit latrines. They are refined yet affordably priced and simple to install. They utilize an airtight counterweighted trap-door to prevent odors and the transmission of disease.

    Thanks in part to a series of grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, SaTo products are on track to improve the lives of 100 million people by the year 2020.

    Prior to joining LIXIL, McHale served in engineering management roles at General Electric and as a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University. He holds B.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Chemistry fom Temple University.

    John Hazen White, Jr. — Third generation owner of Taco Comfort Solutions

    John Hazen White, Jr. is the third generation owner of Taco Comfort Solutions, and Chairman of the Board of the Taco Family of Companies. He is one of the best-known, most easily recognized figures in the industry. White began his career working for a Taco sales rep in the Bay Area. Taking over for his father in the 1990s, he helped expand the company through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Today, Taco enjoys more than $170 million in annual sales of pumps, valves, controls and other components for hydronic, HVAC systems.

    “My primary responsibility is to find ways to grow, develop and protect this company,” White said at a Taco/Askoll press conference. “We have very big, very tough competitors, very good companies... And so as time has evolved, I’ve learned that one thing I can do is to go and seek relationships, seek opportunities to continue to provide this company with avenues to prosperity and avenues to protection.”

    White is a principle with the White Family Foundation, a charitable organization founded by his parents, John Sr. and Happy. The Foundation seeks to provide meaningful and strategic support for arts, education and healthcare non-profit organizations. The Foundation is guided by White family values: community, courage, faith, integrity and opportunity.

    In his home state of Rhode Island, John Hazen White, Jr. is a respected and admired business leader, well known as a successful manufacturer and active supporter of good government measures and tax reform. In 2016 White was recognized by the “Providence Business News” (PBN), a prominent Rhode Island weekly, with its third annual Strategic Leadership Award.

Back by popular demand is CONTRACTOR’s Industry Luminaries of the year — the list is made up of the most influential professionals in the plumbing and
hydronics industries. Once again, (this is the fourth year for our Industry Luminaries list) the staff of CONTRACTOR is excited to introduce the industry experts that are the most innovative and passionate professionals around.   

Please keep in mind that we would like you — our readers — to help us grow the list this year. What other industry luminaries should be added? If you would like to nominate someone to be included, please e-mail Executive Editor Candace Roulo at candace.roulo@penton.com or Editorial Director Bob Mader at robert.mader@penton.com with your nomination. Please include their name, title, company and why you are nominating them.

