2017 Industry Luminaries

Greg Fuller — MCAA President

Greg Fuller is the current Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) president. He is also the president and owner of North Mechanical Contracting, Inc. and North Mechanical Services, Inc., a mechanical construction and service contractor based in Indianapolis.

Fuller received his journeyman plumber status in 1985, and began his career as a superintendent. Fuller joined North Mechanical in 1991 as a project manager, eventually transitioning into the company leadership as vice president. He purchased the company in 1997, becoming president and owner.

Seeking ways to ensure his company’s success, Fuller became involved in the MCA of Indiana and the group’s Indianapolis Chapter, eventually serving on the Boards of both organizations, as well as its Labor Management and Finance committees. He also serves as the current chairman of the UA Local 440 Health and Welfare Trust, and chairman of the MCAA’s Project Managers Education Committee. Additionally, he is an instructor at MCAA’s highly popular Institute for Project Management.

In his first address to the association as president, Fuller said, in part:

“I am here today to tell you that I can trace my company’s success — directly and indirectly — to my involvement in MCAA. If you already participate, that’s great, and I urge you to consider upping your game. And if you’ve been on the sidelines, wondering how to get involved, please just ask. We will find a way to use your talents. The industry will benefit from what you can do, and you and your company will benefit from your involvement as well. You have my word…”

In an interview in the April issue of CONTRACTOR, Fuller said an important aim during his tenure as MCAA president would be helping the association’s members deal with the rapid rate of change technological innovation is bringing to the mechanical contracting industry. Some of the educational opportunities MCAA provides its members include the Sales Institute for service professionals, its Fabrication Conference, its Technology Conference and its Safety Directors’ Conference.

In his own businesses, Fuller has emphasized training for his techs, community outreach, and building a company culture that places a strong emphasis on safety.

The MCAA serves the unique needs of approximately 2,600 firms involved in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, piping and mechanical service.