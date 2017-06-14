WOODRIDGE, ILL. — To continue their mission of being strong supporters of the communities they serve, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures and Danze have made a significant donation of clothing items to the Repeat Boutique in the Wheaton/Glen Ellyn area of metro Chicago.

Gerber and Danze employees rallied together to collect hundreds of new or gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing items to donate to this organization serving area residents.

Repeat Boutique was founded in 1973 as a way to provide updated clothing to missionaries returning to the states. Today, the not-for-profit organization provides clothing and practical household goods to those in need.

Gerber and Danze are both influential in the plumbing products category, providing decorative, high-quality products to those seeking kitchen and bath faucets, fixtures (toilets, sinks, etc.) and showerheads for their residential, commercial and hospitality projects.