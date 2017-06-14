The 12-apartment Naomi’s Way facility will reopen as permanent housing for families led by an adult with special needs, such as recovering from addiction or escaping domestic abuse, and families who are currently homeless.

Facility upgrades included the replacement of the kitchens and bathrooms in each of the 12 units, as well as fresh paint and new lighting.

The employee effort was bolstered by more than $100,000 in donations of American Standard fixtures, faucets and labor renovation funds.