VANCOUVER, BC — tekmar Control Solutions will be attending the AHR Expo in Las Vegas, NV, an annual event showcasing the latest offerings of the HVAC industry. The event is scheduled for January 30 through February 1.

Found in booth N8312, tekmar will be promoting an integrated commercial HVAC solution, as well as its new WiFi zoning solution: Zone Valve Controls with RoomResponse™ technology, WiFi Thermostats, and the WiFi Snow Melting Control 670. The 670, which operates both electric and hydronic snow melting solutions, recently received top honors for the best new product at this year’s CIPHEX West tradeshow in Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information about WiFi Snow Melting Control 670, visit www.tekmarControls.com.