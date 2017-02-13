Taco Comfort Solutions is proud to announce Robert Bean as the 2017 recipient of the Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort Award. The award was presented on Monday, January 30 at the AHR 2017 Show in Las Vegas, NV.

The Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort Award is given annually to an HVAC professional or company that has made a substantial contribution to comfort technology, advancement, or training while displaying the exceptional good humor and love of people exhibited by Dan Holohan throughout his career. Without a doubt, Robert Bean displays these characteristics and is a steadfast advocate of the industry.

“This award is for someone who Taco has found to be influential in our industry,” said Taco’s Executive Chairman of the Board, John Hazen White, Jr. “Robert Bean is tremendously committed to forwarding the hydronic business.”

Bean has been a leading voice in residential and commercial comfort and efficiency for nearly 40 years. He is the director of Indoor Climate Consultants, Inc., based in Calgary, Alberta. He also manages HealthyHeating.com, a volunteer-based, not for profit, on-line educational resource - serving as a technical interpreter and consolidator of academic research done within the building and health sciences.

Through his writing and speaking about the need to design comfort systems for people – not buildings – Bean has led the way to change how industry experts view the concept of comfort, and this has helped to improve comfort technology. A proponent of hydronic heating and cooling, the stated purpose of his website, HealthyHeating.com, is “to offer a research-based site for self-study on topics bridging the health and building sciences; and to promote the benefits of radiant-based HVAC systems with dedicated outdoor air systems as energy efficient solutions to indoor environmental quality challenges.”

Bean is a graduate of the Building Construction Engineering Technology program from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, a Registered Engineering Technologist holding membership with the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta, and a Professional Licensee in Mechanical Engineering holding membership with the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta. In addition to his training and professional practice in building construction engineering technology and HVAC engineering, he is a graduate of the Alberta School of Drafting (AutoCad) and The University of Calgary, Business Owner Transition Program.