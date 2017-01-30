LAS VEGAS — So many innovative products are showcased this year at the AHR Expo! Here’s a sneak peak of a handful of products featured at the show.

Before the AHR Expo 2017 show floor opened today, Rehau held a press conference to introduce its new Everloc+ compression-sleeve fitting system. Designed for use with RauPex UV shield PEXa pipe in potable water applications, Everloc+ features both polymer and lead-free brass fittings in diameters up to 2 in. as well as the Everloc+ power tool, powered by the DeWalt 12V MAX battery platform.

“Rehau has been intensely devoted to the design and development of Everloc+, and we are excited to offer a system that sets a new precedent for plumbing installations,” said Mike Dietrich, vice president of the building solutions division at Rehau. “Everloc+ is a polymer and lead-free brass fitting solution, based on our proven and highly secure compression-sleeve technology, that is also faster, more convenient and cost-effective when compared to other PEX-based plumbing systems.”

Everloc+ connections are made using a two-step expansion and compression process, both performed by the Everloc+ power tool, which is specifically designed for assembling Everloc+ fittings. First, the pipe is expanded, then the sleeve is actively compressed over the pipe and fitting for a secure connection that is immediately ready for pressure testing.

EVERLOC+ in sizes up to 1 in. will be available at distributors in the United States and Canada beginning in March. A large diameter program in 1 1/4 to 2 in. sizes will be available in July.

The AHR Expo 2017 show floor opened at 10:00 a.m. One of the first companies visited was DiversiTech Corp., a manufacturer and supplier of HVAC/R parts and accessories. Showcased at its booth is the Super Seal Flex Inject, an innovative new air conditioning and refrigerant leak sealant that saves HVAC/R contractors and distributors valuable time and money. Super Seal Flex Inject features a triple power sealant that installs in just seconds. It is the only sealant with a push button product flow valve that does not require a propellant or other tools, thereby eliminating the need for technicians to carry multiple items such as manifold gauges, caulking guns, screw drivers and refrigerant hoses. Furthermore, it can be used without having to pump down or recover any existing unit refrigerant including R-410A.

Super Seal Flex Inject will not plug up manifold gauges, metering devices, thermostatic expansion valves (TXVs), pistons or cause cap tube blockages. The sealant works with all compressors, heat pumps, condensers, recovery units and other system components and can be installed in HVAC/R systems ranging from small appliances to residential and commercial systems. It meets the ASHRAE ARI 700 standard and is compatible with all oils and refrigerants, including R-410A and drop-ins. It is also suitable for use in aluminum and copper coils and is microchannel friendly.

“Super Seal Flex Inject is truly a groundbreaking sealant for the HVAC/R industry,” said Linda Appler, director of sales for Cliplight products. “No other product can match Super Seal Flex Inject for its ease of application, innovative injection method, and triple power sealant properties. We know contractors and distributors will immediately see all the advantages this product has over others in the marketplace today.”

At the WaterFurnace booth the TruClimate modular chillers are featured. These chillers are ideal for commercial and industrial applications. Its modular architecture allows to add capacity on demand in 5 to 25 ton modules. Its lightweight construction and reduced footprint make the handling of the modules simple, and real-time monitoring via WAN, LAN and WiFi is included.

Also featured at the booth is the WaterFurnace WC Modular Scroll Chiller — a great fit for commercial and industrial applications. Its R-410A scroll compressors provide high efficiency and the ultimate in capacity control while the modular cabinet design is perfect for multiple chiller bank installations. The optional 6-pipe header rack provides modular application and allows the system to provide simultaneous heating and cooling with efficiencies exceeding 27 EER and 8 COP. Piping racks can be installed and flushed before installing the refrigerant module, and additional header racks can be installed for future central plant expansion. Each header rack is compatible with all tonnage modules. The 4-pipe header racks can be combined with 6 pipe header racks to meet the heat recovery capacity required for every project.

Showcased at Modine’s booth is the new GeoSync — a water-to-air light commercial geothermal heat pump that will be available in March 2017. Product features include industry exclusive Modine CF Microchannel air coil increases 2-stage efficiency; innovative patent pending design with vertical control panel, making installation easier and faster by moving wiring off the ground to where it is visible and accessible while standing; 4” MERV 11 filters in standard sizes; DecStar blower with integrated EC motor; Modine Control Systems; and available in 208-230 voltage / 1 Phase.

Stay tuned for more show coverage of AHR Expo 2017!