Best of KBIS

On Jan. 12th, The Best of KBIS awards were announced to recognize and honor the best on display at the show. Winners by category are: Best in Show: GEOLUXE, GEOLUXE Natural Stone; Best of Kitchen: Gold – GEOLUXE, GEOLUXE Natural Stone; Best of Kitchen: Silver – The Galley, The Galley Dresser; Best of Bath: Gold – TOTO, NEOREST AC Dual Flush Toilet with Actilight; and Best of Bath: Silver – Copper Shower Company, The Copper Shower Kit.