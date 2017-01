Shoot off a few rounds

The Range 702 (www.therange702.com) is the largest indoor shooting range in Las Vegas. Located at 5999 Dean Martin Dr., just a few minutes from the Strip, the range offers 16 dedicated shooting lanes. For use of the range you just need to be sober, over 18 and have a government-issued I.D. – no FOID card required. Trained staffers are on hand to ensure customer safety, whether they are first-time shooters or highly experienced.

The range offers a wide array of fully automatic weapons for those who want to squeeze off a few hundred rounds a minute. Their VIP Experience includes a full bar (with hostess) and LCD TVs. Customized packages include the Zombie Hunt Experience, the Black Ops Experience and the Judgment Day Experience.