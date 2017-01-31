LAS VEGAS — Products displayed at this year’s AHR Expo here are getting more intelligent and more versatile.

Daikin announced the launch of a residential VRV line that can be integrated with a gas boiler, so one of the multiple zones handled by the unit could be a hydronic fan coil. The extra heat would extend VRV equipment into the U.S. northern tier and into Canada.

Daikin Applied has integrated connected and communicating controls into its commercial lines. Daikin’s Intelligent Equipment connects directly to 150 data points on rooftop and air-cooled chiller units to monitor energy consumption at the equipment level for more accurate performance measurement. Intelligent Equipment was named a finalist for the 2017 AHR Innovation Awards in the Building Automation category.

Daikin’s Rebel rooftop product line is Intelligent Equipment-enabled and includes integrated inverter compressor technology for precise temperature and humidity control. The high-efficiency Rebel rooftop product line provides a 41 percent energy savings over a year’s operation in cooling mode.

International Environmental Corporation introduced a new multi-stack product, the MiniReStoraMOD, a small, minimally invasive high-rise fan coil solution, enabling easy and fast replacement for hospitality, multifamily and higher education applications. The unit measures just 14.5” x 14.5”, allowing it to slide into an existing cabinet. A hotel, for example, could change out its fan coils without major remodeling. Controls, the blower motor and the coil are easily accessible from the front.

Vertiv, formerly Emerson Network Power, announced a first for its Liebert cooling products — AHRI certification. Previously there had been no AHRI testing and certification program for computer room and mission critical products. The Liebert units have earned the AHRI Certified mark through the Institute’s Datacom certification program. Vertiv is the first U.S.-based company to achieve this certification for data center cooling systems.

Vertiv also announced that two of its most popular Liebert cooling systems for small IT spaces are now available with the iCOM CMS Monitoring and Control System that enables remote monitoring, management and alarm troubleshooting for IT managers and service technicians. iCOM CMS operates through the industry’s first Internet of Things mobile app, the web or building management systems, allowing IT managers to view room and equipment conditions and alarm notifications, remotely manage cooling systems, and track the progress of troubleshooting and repair through automated workflow tracking.

Connected and communicating controls play a big part of Armstrong Fluid Technologies’ entire pump line from 1-HP to 1,250-HP. Providing extended intelligence, wireless connectivity, new integrated Armstrong controls, Parallel Sensorless Pump Control and on-board web services, these technological advancements can help building managers realize energy savings of 30% or more, according to Armstrong.

A new, integrated Armstrong controller provides a wide range of new functionality including on-board diagnostics, trending, alerts and automatic flow-balancing. Real-time connectivity options include BACnet, BACnet IP, and Modbus. All pumps are delivered with both wireless and wired connectivity. On-board web services provide wireless access for commissioning and performance management. According to Armstrong Director of Global Sales Enablement Neil Cooper, the connectivity options will allow mechanical contractors to startup pumps from their mobile devices.

Bosch displayed its Greentherm 9000 Series of tankless water heaters available in nine models for high-efficiency domestic hot water in residential or commercial applications, adding new features for easy installation, operation and maintenance. The Greentherm 9000 Series features an Energy Factor of 0.99 (the highest EF possible), which is the highest in the industry for condensing gas water heaters. Wi-Fi connectivity, integral recirculating pump, and top-mounted water connections make converting a tank-type water heater easier, faster and more efficient for the installer and more comfortable and efficient for the owner. The Greentherm 9900i SE model recently won a CES 2017 Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Bosch also showed its Buderus SSB Condensing Stainless Steel Boilers, available in eight models in four separate cabinet sizes with inputs ranging from 85,000 up to 1,024,000. These sizes are applicable for use in small studio units up to commercial buildings. Bosch introduced the SSB Series mid-range commercial 255,000, 399,000 and 512,000 models, and 85,000, 120,000, 160,000, and 255,000 residential models. Larger commercial 819,000 and 1,024,000 models are coming in early 2017.