AHR: Most exciting initiatives of 2017

The AHR Expo opened on Monday with over one-half million square feet of exhibit space, making it the largest Expo ever. 2017 will see more than 2,000 exhibitors displaying thousands of new products, more than 200 seminars and presentations, and tens of thousands of attendees from all 50 states and more than 140 countries. Here's just a small sampling of the AHR Expo from CONTRACTOR's editorial team.