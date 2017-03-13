AHR Expo shows its wet side

Also at the Emerson booth, the latest generation of its Copeland Scroll two-stage compressor was featured. The new compressor will include an expansion in the capacity range up to 10 HP and will offer comfort and efficiency at an affordable price. The Copeland Scroll two-stage compressor has been redesigned for improved performance and reliability in residential and commercial air conditioning systems with an offering to support 1.5 to 10 ton systems.

The 80 Series thermostats fit every customer and include these features: easy installation with a built-in level and universal back plate; quick set-up with intuitive menus that are consistent across all models; modern design with easy-to-read 5” screen with a bright backlit display; temperature limits and keypad lockout are standard on every model; selectable programming allows the homeowner to choose 7 Day, 5+1+1 or non-programmable modes; auto changeover, filter change reminders and dual fuel control on select models; reliable +/-1° temperature accuracy for precision control; and proven performance built on 125 years of experience.

At the Emerson booth, the 80 Series thermostats are the perfect fit for every application with universal, heat pump and conventional models. The non-programmable thermostat meets the basic needs of homeowners and easy-to-use programmable models provide flexibility and saves up to 30 percent on HVAC energy costs for homeowners. The standard footprint and universal back plate makes replacements and upgrades easier than ever without leaving visible marks on the wall from the old thermostat.

Super Seal Flex Inject will not plug up manifold gauges, metering devices, thermostatic expansion valves (TXVs), pistons or cause cap tube blockages. The sealant works with all compressors, heat pumps, condensers, recovery units and other system components and can be installed in HVAC/R systems ranging from small appliances to residential and commercial systems. It meets the ASHRAE ARI 700 standard and is compatible with all oils and refrigerants, including R-410A and drop-ins. It is also suitable for use in aluminum and copper coils and is microchannel friendly.

DiversiTech Corp., a manufacturer and supplier of HVAC/R parts and accessories, showcased at its booth the Super Seal Flex Inject, an innovative new air conditioning and refrigerant leak sealant that saves HVAC/R contractors and distributors valuable time and money. Super Seal Flex Inject features a triple power sealant that installs in just seconds. It is the only sealant with a push button product flow valve that does not require a propellant or other tools, thereby eliminating the need for technicians to carry multiple items such as manifold gauges, caulking guns, screw drivers and refrigerant hoses. Furthermore, it can be used without having to pump down or recover any existing unit refrigerant including R-410A.

Everloc+ connections are made using a two-step expansion and compression process, both performed by the Everloc+ power tool, which is specifically designed for assembling Everloc+ fittings. First, the pipe is expanded, then the sleeve is actively compressed over the pipe and fitting for a secure connection that is immediately ready for pressure testing. EVERLOC+ in sizes up to 1 in. will be available at distributors in the United States and Canada beginning in March. A large diameter program in 1? to 2 in. sizes will be available in July.

Before the AHR Expo 2017 show floor opened, Rehau held a press conference to introduce its new Everloc+ compression-sleeve fitting system. Designed for use with RauPex UV shield PEXa pipe in potable water applications, Everloc+ features both polymer and lead-free brass fittings in diameters up to 2 in. as well as the Everloc+ power tool, powered by the DeWalt 12V MAX battery platform.

And it is not just collecting in the system — it is causing damage. In fact, according to Neil Watson, Adey global technical director, “nearly 70 percent of circulator pumps returned to pump manufacturers fail due to iron oxide and other water quality issues. Data also show that over 95 percent of debris in hydronic heating systems is made up of iron oxide.” As the magnets pull iron oxide into the circulator, even very small quantities can foul the rotor mechanism. Compounding the problem are the narrower waterways that are now the standard in boilers — smaller-diameter pipes increase efficiency, but clog easily as sludge accumulates. Over time, system efficiency is dramatically reduced, operating costs increase, and expensive damage can result. Designed for ?-in. copper and 1-in. NPT iron pipework, the MagnaClean Professional2 is ideal for residential applications. The MagnaClean Professional2 is a compact unit that is easily fitted on the return pipe to the boiler/circulator, via rapid-fit connectors. It can be installed in minutes, and can be serviced even faster, due to the unit’s quick-release trigger, low-profile drain valve, and built-in air vent.

At the Adey booth the MagnaClean Professional2 was showcased, featuring a unique, patented magnetic and non-magnetic filtration system that, within minutes of installation, begins to capture and remove virtually all of the suspended iron oxide that collects in hydronic heating systems. As the popularity of high-performance circulators and boilers increases, the very characteristics that are responsible for that increased level of performance are bringing a new problem to the forefront: iron oxide sludge, also called magnetite. This black sludge, an unavoidable result of oxidation inside untreated hydronic systems, is wreaking havoc in the form of expensive breakdowns and repairs.

Navien’s latest innovation shown at AHR Expo was the Ready-Link Rack System. To be available in Q2, the Ready-Link System for Navien’s NPE tankless water heaters will make commercial racking and wall-mount installations easier than ever before for same-day, on-site assembly.

Showcased at Modine’s booth is the new GeoSync — a water-to-air light commercial geothermal heat pump that will be available this March. Product features include industry exclusive Modine CF Microchannel air coil increases 2-stage efficiency, innovative patent pending design with vertical control panel, making installation easier and faster by moving wiring off the ground to where it is visible and accessible while standing; 4” MERV 11 filters in standard sizes; DecStar blower with integrated EC motor; Modine Control Systems; and available in 208-230 voltage / 1 Phase.

Also featured at the booth was the WaterFurnace WC Modular Scroll Chiller — a great fit for commercial and industrial applications. Its R-410A scroll compressors provide high efficiency and the ultimate in capacity control while the modular cabinet design is perfect for multiple chiller bank installations. The optional six-pipe header rack provides modular application and allows the system to provide simultaneous heating and cooling with efficiencies exceeding 27 EER and 8 COP. Piping racks can be installed and flushed before installing the refrigerant module, and additional header racks can be installed for future central plant expansion. Each header rack is compatible with all tonnage modules. The 4-pipe header racks can be combined with 6-pipe header racks to meet the heat recovery capacity required for every project.

At the WaterFurnace booth the TruClimate modular chillers were featured. These chillers are ideal for commercial and industrial applications. Its modular architecture allows the contractor to add capacity on demand in five to 25 ton modules. Its lightweight construction and reduced footprint make the handling of the modules simple. Real-time monitoring via WAN, LAN and WiFi included.

While in vacation mode, the SmartPlug’s exercise function cycles the pump for 10 seconds every seven days to prevent corrosion or scale build up.

There’s no programming or use of timers or aquastats. Installers simply plug the SmartPlug into a 110V outlet, then plug the circulator power cord into the SmartPlug. Using a sensor that mounts to the hot water supply pipe, the SmartPlug learns the daily hot water usage pattern in a home or business and adjusts the circulator run time to deliver hot water when needed. When usage patterns change, the SmartPlug adjusts run time automatically. The SmartPlug also includes a “pulse” mode option that continuously cycles the circulator on for five minutes, then off for 10 minutes, as well as a “vacation” mode that shuts the circulator off after 36 hours of no hot water use.

The patented SmartPlug upgrades a hot water recirculation system to a “smart” system. SmartPlug technology makes any corded circulator up to 94 percent more energy efficient by learning hot water usage patterns and delivering hot water when it’s needed. This increases hot water comfort, reduces energy use and helps to extend the life of the water heater. Installation is quick and easy.

At the Taco Comfort Solutions’ booth, the SmartPlug Instant Hot Water Control was showcased. This product was awarded recognition as 2017 AHR Expo Product of the Year. After winning the Innovation Award/plumbing category, the SmartPlug was selected from among the award’s 10 categories as Product of the Year.

Bosch also showed its Buderus SSB Condensing Stainless Steel Boilers, available in eight models in four separate cabinet sizes with inputs ranging from 85,000 up to 1,024,000. These sizes are applicable for use in small studio units up to commercial buildings. Bosch introduced the SSB Series mid-range commercial 255,000, 399,000 and 512,000 models, and 85,000, 120,000, 160,000, and 255,000 residential models. Larger commercial 819,000 and 1,024,000 models are coming in early 2017.

The Greentherm 9000 Series features an Energy Factor of 0.99 (the highest EF possible), which is the highest in the industry for condensing gas water heaters. Wi-Fi connectivity, integral recirculating pump, and top-mounted water connections make converting a tank-type water heater easier, faster and more efficient for the installer and more comfortable and efficient for the owner. The Greentherm 9900i SE model recently won a CES 2017 Innovation Award at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Bosch displayed its Greentherm 9000 Series of tankless water heaters available in nine models for high-efficiency domestic hot water in residential or commercial applications, adding new features for easy installation, operation and maintenance.

Rheem showed it Classic Series Tankless Electric Water Heaters that came from its Eemax acquisition. The electric models are available in both whole house and point-of-use. They use a self-modulating technology that activates only when water is running, performing at a thermal energy efficiency rate close to 99 percent. The compact design mounts directly to the wall (or under the sink) with common hardware and the unit’s external control panel has a digital display, so water temperature can be adjusted in one-degree increments from 80°F-140°F.

Rheem also displayed the Prestige Series EcoNet Enabled Condensing Tankless Gas Water Heaters, the latest addition to Rheem’s line of innovative, contractor-focused tankless water heating solutions. These units provide continuous hot water and can save up to 1,100 gallons of water per year, and an estimated $1,100 in lifetime energy costs. Compatible with the Rheem EcoNet Smart Home System, these tankless gas water heaters can be part of a smart home solution that reduces up to 60 percent of a home’s energy costs.

Rinnai showed off its Control-R communication module that plugs into the control board of its tankless heaters. The Control-R will work with any Rinnai water heater going back to 2006. If the communication module senses a problem, it emails the contractor with the faults that the control board is showing. Also, in a simple but brilliant move, Rinnai showed its Corner Wall-Mount Tankless Bracket System that will hold two tankless units. Because tank-type water heaters are so often installed in corners, the corner bracket makes it easy to use the same space.

Watts Water Technologies is working on integrating its various hydronics and radiant products, including its tekmar Controls acquisition, radiant tubing and wall-mounted modular mechanical packages. Watts Senior Sales Manager Rich McNally noted that the modular packages can supply as many as five different water temperatures in a house, while the controls can “learn” the performance characteristics of the house to optimize boiler run-times and efficiency. McNally called it an “indoor feedback system.”

Bradford White Water Heaters showed off its ElectriFLEX HD (Heavy Duty) field convertible commercial electric water heaters. ElectriFLEX HD water heaters are ETL Certified and can be converted quickly on-site to provide a commercial application solution for almost any situation. In addition to phase convertibility, the ElectriFLEX HD model offers 12 different convertible wattages from 6kW to 54kW and six convertible voltages, including 208V, 240V, 277V, 380V (Canada), 480V, and 600V. The field convertibility allows the plumbing contractor to install the water heater before he knows what kind of electrical service the electrical contractor is going to provide, explained Assistant Product Manager Trevor Pinto. The units are available in 50-, 80-, and 119-gallon capacities and are suitable for nearly all new or replacement commercial applications, including hotels, apartments, hospitals, restaurants, and office buildings.

At the Bell & Gossett (B&G) booth, a Xylem brand, the updated intelligent pump controller and variable frequency drive were showcased. The Technologic series is an intelligent pump controller with two advanced controller functions including a Start-Up Genie engineered to reduce on-site setup and configuration time by 50 percent, and an electrically controlled bypass for a range of hydronic HVAC system applications. The Technologic Start-Up Genie guides users through quick and easy commissioning, with its 10 preconfigured applications, preset pump protections and input/output options. Set-up time is approximately 15 minutes, compared to 45 minutes for similar products. A bypass option is available with electronic control to ensure uninterrupted operation of the HVAC system by keeping the rotating equipment running. It also has the ability to alter hydraulic performance to maintain constant system pressure. This bundled offering of hydraulics and controls ensures a single point of contact and ease of service — a critical factor in specification.

Connected and communicating controls play a big part of Armstrong Fluid Technologies’ entire pump line from 1-HP to 1,250-HP. Providing extended intelligence, wireless connectivity, new integrated Armstrong controls, Parallel Sensorless Pump Control and on-board web services, these technological advancements can help building managers realize energy savings of 30% or more, according to Armstrong.

A new, integrated Armstrong controller provides a wide range of new functionality including on-board diagnostics, trending, alerts and automatic flow-balancing. Real-time connectivity options include BACnet, BACnet IP, and Modbus. All pumps are delivered with both wireless and wired connectivity. On-board web services provide wireless access for commissioning and performance management. According to Armstrong Director of Global Sales Enablement Neil Cooper, the connectivity options will allow mechanical contractors to startup pumps from their mobile devices.

Viega reminded attendees that it makes ball valves, including zero-lead valves in bronze and stainless steel. One of the newest editions to the line is a press-fitting-to-hose-thread valve that comes with a cap and chain for the hose side. The bronze ball valves are full port and designed for potable water applications. The ball valves are available in ?-in. and ?-in. press sizes and ?-in. hose sizes. Other features include a lockable metal handle, stainless steel ball and EPDM sealing element.

On the plastic side, Viega introduced its ProRadiant Insulated PEX Barrier Piping System for its snow melting system. The Insulated PEX Barrier Piping System’s superior insulation results in a reduction in heat loss over competitive products in the market, according to the company. The “smart” membrane between the outer casing and insulation enhances and maintains the insulation value, keeping operating performance high throughout the pipe’s service life. The bonded system eliminates risk of water penetration and no special considerations for thermal expansion are required. The polyethylene (LDPE) jacket resists any impact or blows incurred during the installation or transportation. The piping system is UV-treated, requires no special tools for assembly and is available in long coils or custom coil lengths.

Aquatherm North America announced the addition of Blue Pipe in Standard Dimension Ratios. The new SDR 9 MF RP product line is used in mechanical and industrial applications. SDR stands for standard dimension ratio; 9 is the pipe thickness (or SDR); MF is multi-layer faser (Aquatherm’s proprietary thermal expansion-reducing fiberglass extruded layer); and RP stands for raised pressure. The piping utilizes the latest advances in high-performance polypropylene-random (PP-R) resin technology for improved performance and capabilities in applications such as high-pressure risers, high-temperature heating and district heating, and industrial process systems where a high safety margin is required.

Daikin announced the launch of a residential VRV line that can be integrated with a gas boiler, so one of the multiple zones handled by the unit could be a hydronic fan coil. The extra heat would extend VRV equipment into the U.S. northern tier and into Canada.

Daikin Applied has integrated connected and communicating controls into its commercial lines. Daikin’s Intelligent Equipment connects directly to 150 data points on rooftop and air-cooled chiller units to monitor energy consumption at the equipment level for more accurate performance measurement.

Daikin’s Rebel rooftop product line is Intelligent Equipment-enabled and includes integrated inverter compressor technology for precise temperature and humidity control. The high-efficiency Rebel rooftop product line provides a 41 percent energy savings over a year’s operation in cooling mode.

Vertiv, formerly Emerson Network Power, announced a first for its Liebert cooling products — AHRI certification. Previously there had been no AHRI testing and certification program for computer room and mission critical products. The Liebert units have earned the AHRI Certified mark through the Institute’s Datacom certification program. Vertiv is the first U.S.-based company to achieve this certification for data center cooling systems.

Vertiv also announced that two of its most popular Liebert cooling systems for small IT spaces are now available with the iCOM CMS Monitoring and Control System that enables remote monitoring, management and alarm troubleshooting for IT managers and service technicians. iCOM CMS operates through the industry’s first Internet of Things mobile app, the web or building management systems, allowing IT managers to view room and equipment conditions and alarm notifications, remotely manage cooling systems, and track the progress of troubleshooting and repair through automated workflow tracking.

At the Johnson Controls booth, the new Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Smart Gateway provides unprecedented control for network management centers. Offering fast, simple integration into the Metasys building automation system (BAS) or any other BACnet BAS, the small, yet powerful gateway brings data into a BAS for comprehensive control of the entire system. Data is organized and available on-demand from any connected device.

The VRF Smart Gateway works over Ethernet to discover all data points from VRF indoor and outdoor units, and makes the data available for every component across the entire system through the Metasys BAS. This comprehensive point data provides greater diagnostic capabilities and system control. Data is automatically structured and organized during the integration process, eliminating the time and costs associated with formatting. Information is displayed using familiar Metasys BAS conventions. Device and point names, graphics and summaries are uniform and consistent with other system data. Additionally, all Metasys BAS capabilities, including the Metasys user interface and offline configuration, are available for VRF systems. The user interface features a global search, schedules and reporting. Seamless integration with the Metasys BAS means the entire system is accessible and controllable through the BAS interface. In addition, Wi-Fi accessibility enables communication settings to be configured and data monitored and controlled 24/7 from a laptop, smartphone or tablet.

The next-generation VRF product line will feature multiple technology advancements. Outdoor units will offer improved performance, additional module sizes and greater efficiency. Indoor units will include several sizes of multi-port change-over boxes, improved static pressure performance for ducted units, and new capacities for several style units. In addition, VRF controls will offer new features with new functionality.

The innovations built into the VRF Smart Gateway and next-generation systems will enable engineers and mechanical contractors to design, install and integrate Johnson Controls VRF systems with greater flexibility and more options, and at a lower overall system cost.

Also during the show, Haier Ductless Air launched its new product lines. The company showcased a broad array of solutions from mini splits, multi-splits, professional series, VRF to water heaters.

