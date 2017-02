At the NTI booth Dave Yates conducts an interview about NTI's new tankless water heaters.

It's a packed ballroom at the RPA reception. Good times catching up with industry friends.

Robert Bean receives award during RPA's reception for his dedicated involvement in the hydronics industry.

Bruce Carnevale, Executive VP and COO of Bradford White, talks with Dave Yates about company's initiatives.

It’s time to break down the booths, another AHR Expo is in the books.

It’s been a crazy three days in Las Vegas featuring award-winning innovation, incredible networking opportunities, and powerful insights into the future of the mechanical contracting industry.

CONTRACTOR’s editorial staff has been there for it all. Here are a few choice moments from the last day of the show.