LAS VEGAS — Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, the Las Vegas Convention Center will host the 2017 International Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Expo (AHR). What began 85 years ago as a heating and ventilation show has grown into one of the biggest events on the mechanical contracting calendar. The 2017 show will have more than 2,000 exhibitors and at least 60,000 attending industry professionals from every state in America and more than 150 countries world-wide. The event is ...